Waynesburg University will hold a Mock Crime Scene event Saturday, Nov. 12, for high school seniors interested in the fields of criminal justice and forensic science.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 4:34 AM
The event, held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will give prospective students a chance to experience first-hand academic opportunities in the Department of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences and the Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science.
Attendees will participate in workshops and presentations throughout the day, led by Waynesburg faculty and current students. All those who attend will receive lunch and a free t-shirt.
Registration can be completed online at waynesburg.edu/groupvisit.
For more information, contact Juan Gallo at juan.gallo@waynesburg.edu.
