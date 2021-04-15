The Mon Valley Jeepers, Inc. recently came together to on April 10 for their annual Adopt-A-Highway cleanup.
The Jeep club, based out of several municipalities in the area, gathered about 23 bags of garbage and other trash. The club’s sponsored location is the intersection of Route 906 and Vance Dei Cas Highway in Rostraver Township.
