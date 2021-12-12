For the second year, a light-up night with free activities and goodies will be held in Farmington.
Jennifer Noah, marketing director for Discover Ohiopyle, said Mountain Magic: Light Up Night 2021 will be held Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Braddock’s Restaurant and Tavern, 3261 National Pike.
Free activities include carriage rides, hot cocoa and treats, a bonfire and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Holiday music will be played by DJ Showtime from 5 to 8 p.m.
Light up displays were provided by Nemacolin Woodlands.
“We’re excited to have something for this area during this time,” Noah said. “We welcome everyone of all ages.”
During the event, Braddock’s Restaurant and Tavern will feature seasonal drinks and specials, and live entertainment by country artist Abby Abbonddanza from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Vendors will also be on hand.
Noah said about 400 people came to last year’s event, and said she expects a good turnout this year too.
“We’re excited to deliver this experience again,” she said.
