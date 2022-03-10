Dogs, tricks and comedy will return to the state of the State Theatre Center for the Arts on March 19 with “Mutts Gone Nuts”.
“We presented it a few years ago, and it was really a big hit with our audience, so we're bringing it back,” said Erica Miller, the executive director of the Uniontown theatre.
“Mutts Gone Nuts!” dates back to 2014, when the comedy team of Scott and Joan Houghton joined forces with dog trainer Samantha Valle and comedian Jonathan Burns. They brought along nine shelter or rescue puppies to create an action-packed comedy dog spectacular.
The lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, two Guinness World champions, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip and skip their way right in to the hearts of the audience.
“It's just a fun show from start to finish,” Miller said, adding that the dogs are very cute and do amazing tricks. “It's fun to see how smart and well trained they are.”
Trainers for "Mutts Gone Nuts" use positive, force-free training methods to teach the dogs tricks. Trainers look for each dog’s natural talents by getting to know their individual personalities and once they find out what the dog likes to do, they reinforce those behaviors with treats or toys.
“I feel lucky to have come into dog training at a time when force-free, positive training is the gold standard,” Scott Haoughton said.
Those involved with the show said positive training not only helps build the trust bond between the dog and the trainer, it makes it fun for the dog and the trainer.
“All around, it's a fun family show,” Miller said. “I think our audience responded to that.”
"Mutts Gone Nuts" hits the stage on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. The show's running time is 75 minutes.
Ticket prices range from $25 to $35.
Miller said tickets are still available for the show, and children 12 and under are half price.
Tickets can be purchased online at statetheatre.info or over the phone by calling the box office at 724-439-1360. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
