A trip to the African continent awaits visitors to Pittsburgh’s National Aviary this summer with the opening of a new season, “Journey to Africa.”
Through Sept. 6, “Journey to Africa” offers opportunities for guests to explore the varieties of birds – from vultures and cranes to penguins and hornbills – found across the African continent.
Accompanying the launch of the new season is a new immersive bird show, “African Adventure,” and new interactive daily activities included with admission that allow visitors to get close to African species like grey crowned cranes.
The National Aviary is America’s only independent indoor nonprofit zoo dedicated to birds. Located on Pittsburgh’s Northside, it’s home to 500 birds representing more than 150 diverse species from around the world, many of them threatened or endangered in the wild. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets or additional information, go online to www.aviary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.