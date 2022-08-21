The National Science Foundation has awarded PennWest California $1,228,857 for a learning community among its science faculty.
The three-year project, “Research-based Professional Development for Science Faculty and Its Impact on Student Learning,” is under the direction of PennWest instructors Dr. Peter Cormas, of the Department of Education; Dr. Louise Nicholson, Department of Biology, Dr. Kyle Fredrick, Department of Geosciences; and Dr. Min Li, Department of Chemistry.
The grant will be used to implement a type of professional development known as a learning community, determine how this community relates to student learning, and contribute best practices to extend that framework to other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) departments and higher education institutions.
The project seeks to not only create literate science students, but also to determine how it is able to do so.
“This project will take a scientific approach to examine whether learning communities – in this case, groups of faculty with a shared interest in science education – can effect change in student learning of science and, more broadly, in scientific literacy,” Nicholson said. “Learning communities have been shown to be an effective means of professional development in the K-12 setting, and this project applies the same concept to science faculty at Cal. We are rigorously examining whether these learning communities affect science education, and if so, how does change occur: We are analyzing data at every level, from both faculty participants and from students in the courses they teach.”
Cormas said the grant is one of the largest Improving Undergraduate STEM Education grants the NSF has funded. The dollar amount reflects a large number of faculty participants who will receive a stipend, as well as funds for conference travel to present their findings to science faculty from other universities.
The project also will partner with RAND Corp. – one of the largest U.S. policy and evaluation think tanks – to evaluate the project.
The award started Aug. 1. The group hopes to complete the planning and preparation phase in the fall and begin the first learning community in the spring. The group has until 2025 to complete the project with data analysis and a final report.
The science faculty plan to publish findings after the project ends and take the project to other PennWest campuses and all other State System universities.
The National Science Foundation supports research, innovation, and discovery that provides the foundation for economic growth in this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.