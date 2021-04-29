The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society has successfully spearheaded an effort to make Sept. 29 National Silent Movie Day.
According to Chad Hunter, a Mount Lebanon resident and executive director of the Pittsburgh Silent Film Society, “It seems like there is a national day for almost everything, and we thought, why not silent movies? We were actually a bit surprised there wasn’t already one.”
Silent movies once reigned supreme as the most popular form of entertainment in the world. However, the majority of American silent films are now lost due to neglect or decay. Archivists around the world are racing to preserve the silent films that still exist.
An event is planned in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29 to mark the day. Also, the Pittsburgh Film Society is also planning a silent film festival for 2022.
More information on National Silent Movie Day is available at www.nationalsilentmovieday.org.
