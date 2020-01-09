The views from Grayson House at Mount Hope in Franklin Township are beautiful no matter which direction.
“We’ve got gorgeous views of the Laurel mountains, farmland, ponds,’’ noted Ashley Smolenski, owner of this elegant barn wedding venue that recently opened and is located at 157 Riggin Hill Road in a secluded country setting just two miles off Route 51.
“We had been talking about opening a venue for almost seven, eight years and then it worked out well that this property was close to us. So we went for it,’’ Smolenski said.
The name Grayson has been passed down in this Franklin Township family for generations. Smolenski said her father is named Grayson Duane White after his father. Smolenski and her husband, Steve, also named one of their sons Grayson. The couple has four children: Wesley, Grayson, June and Judson.
The venue itself is an attractive white, rustic, 3,800-square foot, French-style barn with a gambrel roof that was built for the site, completed just before the first bookings.
The white shiplap interior features 20-foot-high ceilings with Parisian chandeliers, polished concrete floors and seating for 250 in rustic farmhouse-style chairs that are used with wooden, farm tables mixed in with linen-covered round tables. The barn is equipped with Wi-Fi, in-house sound system, and is fully climate controlled with air conditioning and heat.
A cocktail porch on the side of the building is available as well as oversized lawn games that include Connect Four, Jenga and cornhole.
The venue has an entrance gate with a paved drive and parking lot that includes lighting.
There is also a bridal cottage available to rent as well as six new cabins that will each sleep two to four that are available to the bridal party and guests.
Grayson House is attracting a lot of attention with most clients coming from Morgantown and Pittsburgh, and booking both a ceremony and reception.
“When we do have ceremonies, they’re at what I call the Ceremony Tree. It’s a big maple and you can see beautiful ponds in the background,’’ said Smolenski. “The main entrance where you come in, in my opinion, is the prettiest angle of the barn but this whole side is where it gets the most use: the cocktail porch, the ceremony, people just hang out in the yard and play games.’’
Clients who book a ceremony and reception have the venue for seven and a half hours while those who book receptions can use it for six.
“Everything is included, from linens, dishware, a centerpiece, lawn games. We provide security. We provide the bartenders, however, they bring in their own alcohol and their own food,’’ said Smolenski, noting the venue uses a list of required caterers that include several who are local.
In addition, out-of-town guests make use of local hotels, adding another boost to area businesses.
Interest in Grayson House started immediately with 16 weddings held in 2019.
“2020 is completely booked. 2021 is about halfway booked,’’ said Smolenski. “I have been booking double weekends for some, whether it’s a Friday and a Saturday or a Saturday and a Sunday.’’
Grayson House is also available for corporate events and galas. The venue in August hosted a gala that raised $12,600 to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on behalf of Team Peyton and Lauren, who are Smolenski’s niece Lauren White and her friend Peyton Mrosko, who were diagnosed just a short time apart.
“It was a nice thing that they dealt with it together,’’ said Smolenski. “They go to Franklin Elementary School and we had a tremendous amount of Franklin families attend the gala, just a lot of good local support.’’
An elegant venue in a country setting, Grayson House has much to offer.
More information is available at www.thegraysonhouse.com.
