When Rob Reamer started his work as executive director of Connellsville Area Community Ministries, he was rekindling a relationship that uncovered some fond and nourishing memories.
In the 1980s, Reamer would help out at CACM with his father, Elmer Reamer, a minister at Otterbein United Methodist Church. Reamer said his father was deeply active with CACM, and Reamer said he would help his father bring food and other sorts of donations to the center.
Reamer, who began as executive director in January, took over a post previously held by Rita Smith.
“I had a lot of experience with it in my youth, growing up,” he said. “It was something missing in my life. When this opportunity came up, it was like coming full circle – coming back to where I was supposed to be.”
Reamer, 39, said he is accustomed to working with people and discerning good ways to help them.
“I had spent a long time as a manager at Bud Murphy’s (Sports Bar and Restaurant),” he said. “I had a lot of retail and restaurant experience … Any time that you’re working in the service industry, whether it’s in a restaurant or in retail, the most important thing is dealing with people and finding the needs of people.”
Reamer described his other jobs in affirmative terms, but he noted an unusual resonance in the current position at Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
“Not that there’s anything bad about any of the other jobs that I’ve had, but there’s something about giving back in this job that carries meaning,” he said.
Reamer said a key goal in his position, at least initially, is to build on strengths that already exist at CACM.
“Right now I’m focusing more on what we have been doing, and I’m trying to make sure that we are the best we can be on what we’re already doing,” he said, noting the food pantry as one of the most important services.
Reamer graduated from Connellsville Area Senior High School and participated in musical theater, the Boy Scouts of America and church youth groups as he grew up in Connellsville.
