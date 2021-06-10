“The Fabricated Landscape,” a new exhibit exploring some of the most innovative minds working in contemporary architecture, will be opening at the Carnegie Museum of Art June 26.
Highlighting the field’s growing diversity and ingenuity, “The Fabricated Landscape” presents 10 international projects. From single houses to large-scale infrastructure and public spaces, it includes cutting-edge spaces from Japan, Latin America, Scandinavia, Zimbabwe and other locations.
The exhibit will be in the Heinz Architectural Center through Jan. 17. For information, visit www.cmoa.org.
