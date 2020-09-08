A Dollar General store that recently opened in Connellsville will employ six to 10 people.
The store, at 1415 Memorial Blvd., is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
According to the company, about 75% of those in the U.S. live within 5 miles of a Dollar General, which sells household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby item.
In addition to its employees in the new Connellsville store, the company continues to hire full- and part-time employees in its stores, distribution and private fleet networks.
