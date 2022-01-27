Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College in Latrobe is opening two new exhibits Thursday, Jan. 27.
People of the Book & the Storyboard features contemporary Jewish graphic novels and comics. The featured projects visually recount stories from the Bible, Rabbinic writings, the Passover Haggadah and personal narratives from the Holocaust.
The center is sponsoring two virtual events to complement this exhibit. On Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m., art historian Dr. Samantha Baskind and artist JT Waldman will present in conversation, “Stories of Purpose: The legacy of Jews and Comics,” and on Feb. 23, at 3 p.m., Dr. Nina Caputo, associate history professor at the University of Florida, will present an in-depth exploration of her book, “Debating Truth: A Graphic Novel on Medieval Catholic-Jewish Dialogue.”
To learn more about these presentations and to receive Zoom links to virtually attend either, email verostkocenter@stvincent.edu.
Also opening is The Hoods Series, which shares the work of Tara Lamourt, a professional artist and educator at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey. The exhibit features a series of portraits of her students in an effort to combat harmful stereotypes and racial profiling that as resulted in the brutality of young men of color.
Both exhibits will run through March 11. The center, located on the second floor of the campus library, is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m.
