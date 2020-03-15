New Haven Hose to host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

New Haven Hose Co. in Connellsville will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 am. to 1 p.m. March 28.
The breakfast will be held at New Haven’s social hall at 123 S. Seventh St. Tickets for the breakfast are available at the door and are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Children under 5 eat free.
This is the fifth year for the fundraiser that benefits the fire company.
“The response has been pretty well. They bring their children and grandchildren to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny for free,’’ sad Jeff Layton, fire chief.
Children can visit with the Easter Bunny, who is seated on a chair on a stage with a backdrop. Parents are free to take photos with their cameras or phones.
Layton added, “Anybody can come and eat breakfast. You don’t have to have a child to come.’’
The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee.
Layton explained, “We use the money from the breakfast to purchase equipment so we can give back to the community.’’
More information is available by calling 724-628-5599.
