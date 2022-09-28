The newly formed Main Street Theatre Company is bringing more performances to Uniontown with their first show scheduled this week.
Although the name is new, the company an extension of the Summer at the State at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
Beginning nine years ago, the Summer at the State became the resident theater company created to bring professional-caliber shows to the Fayette County venue.
“Our mission for Summer at the State has always been to make the arts accessible to people directly in our community,” said John Wagner, the artistic director for Summer at the State, and now, the Main Street Theatre Company. “We believe that every community, no matter the size, should have the same opportunities that are found in major cities.”
Wagner said he’s noticed a big change in the performance touring industry, the biggest being that most touring musicals were only making stops in major cities while skipping over smaller towns and venues like the State Theatre.
“What that meant for our community was, you had to travel outside of our community to see or participate in the arts,” he said. “This is not a possibility for everyone, and it left a hole that needed to be filled.”
With the success of the summer shows, Wagner said he and others with the company were thinking of how they could create more opportunities for locals to directly engage in the arts, which led to the Main Street Theatre Company.
Wagner said the new company provides an oopportunity to produce more shows each year, and create a theater training program for kids and teenagers in the area.
“And it goes beyond being in a show or taking classes. It is as simple as coming to see a production,” Wager said. “Our season will now include a fall show, a winter show, as well as our ‘Summer at the State’ series in July, which is two more shows.”
The plans to expand have been going on for a year, but Wager said it became official in July. The company’s first show, this weekend, is “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
“I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this season,” Wagner said.
He said the show is a hilarious tale of high school-aged overachievers, their hopes, their dreams and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, use unique spelling techniques and learn that losing doesn’t necessarily make you a loser.
“This is a funny and heartfelt musical that is fun for everyone,” Wagner said. “ It is a fast-paced show that is full of great music. It provides the perfect escape for everyone from our everyday lives.”
He said the show is crafted in a way that no two performances are the same, it’s written so that bits and pieces of the text can be altered to remain relevant and, in addition, four volunteer audience members are selected to participate in the Bee at each performance.
“If you’ve ever dreamed about being onstage, now is your chance,” Wagner said.
The show runs at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. this Sunday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the State Theatre’s Box Office at 724-439-1360, or by visiting their website at https://statetheatre.info.
The other shows scheduled for the company’s 2022-2023 season include “A Chorus Line” in January, and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” and “Kinky Boots,” both in July.
Wagner said he hopes the new theater company will benefit other businesses in downtown Uniontown, as more things will be happening throughout the year, offering more reasons for people to visit the area and patronize local businesses.
“A dinner and a show is the perfect combination,” he said.
For more information on the productions and offerings of the Main Street Theatre Company, visit their website at www.MSTCUniontown.org or their Facebook page, MSTCUniontown.
