North Union Township has been awarded $400,000 in state funding to restore and stabilize two local streambanks, which will protect water supplies and improve public safety.
The township received a $200,000 grant to restore and stabilize 135 linear feet of streambank along a tributary that flows into the Redstone Creek Watershed. Water run-off has caused continuous erosion during high stream water flow, resulting in embankment failure putting sediment and other pollutants into the tributary below.
A soil nailing wall and bio-engineered riprap will be installed into the slope of the streambank to reinforce the structural support. The bank slope will be planted with hydroseed and live willow stalks to further support the streambank and reduce the sediment and pollution to improve water quality.
A second grant of $200,000 was awarded for slope stabilization and restoration of Carr Road, a main artery in the residential community of Bethelboro, which is adjacent to the University Technology Park. Due to water run-off, streambank erosion is causing unsafe driving conditions on the northbound lane.
The project will address the distressed area by installing a soil nail wall system to stabilize the slope of the roadway.
The grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) under its Watershed and Restoration Program and Multimodal Transportation Program. The program is funded with money assessed by the Commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township and state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, announced the funding Wednesday.
