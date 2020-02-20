Connellsville and Carmichaels are among towns Pennsylvania Dept. of Revenue will visit over the next month to provide free help to those needing assistance filing state personal income tax returns and Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications.
Staffers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 20 and 27 and March 5 and 12 at Carmichaels Activity Center, 100 Nemacolin Road, and on Fridays Feb. 21 and 28 and March 6 and 13 at the Connellsville Area Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St.
Jeffrey Johnson, communications director, explained, “There is no age or income limit with the free tax assistance for Pennsylvania returns. But we are hopeful to reach Pennsylvanians who do not have the resources to pay a tax professional, such as a CPA, to prepare their returns.’’
Taxpayers should bring their tax information/income statements and a photo ID for themselves and dependents. Taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in 2019 must file a state personal income tax return by midnight April 15.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
Johnson explained, “With the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program assistance, we are looking to help anyone who meets the eligibility criteria. If there is a potential applicant who is uncertain about whether they are eligible, we encourage them to visit our website or stop by one of the locations listed in our press release to meet with our staff.’’
A press release explained eligibility guidelines and applications are available by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov and clicking on the link for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page.
PA-1000 applications and instruction booklets are also available at Area Agencies on Aging offices, senior centers and state legislators offices. The state noted its is free to apply for a rebate.
