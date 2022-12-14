Ohiopyle Light Up Night was held on Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents enjoyed hot chocolate, cookies and the community spirit. The event was sponsored by Ohiopyle-Stewart Community Center and the Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department.
Recent Headlines
- Masontown man charged with homicide by vehicle in July accident that killed two
- Darr Mine disaster to be subject of in-depth discussion
- Miracle League of Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands empowers players and families
- Judge denies requests to hand recount Washington County precincts
- Laurel Highlands Middle School announces honor roll
- Splash and dash: King qualifies for 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials
- Dynamic duo: DeShields, Gallagher combine for 40 points in 71-45 win
- Pickett's status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks
- Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation
- Done deals: Gallagher sticking with WVU, inks NIL pact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.