A hearty snowfall doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Ohiopyle State Park this weekend, taking the popular Winterfest off the table.
Park officials announced Tuesday the cancellation of the annual winter-themed festival, which had been slated to occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, due to a lack of snow.
“That’s it in a nutshell,” said Barbara Wallace, environmental education specialist at Ohiopyle State Park. “There is a little bit of snow on the ground now, but it’s supposed to significantly warm in the next couple days.”
While the National Weather Service is calling for light snowfall Friday night in Ohiopyle, said Wallace, many of the Winterfest activities at the Sugarloaf sledding area require several inches of snow, not just a dusting.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 40s as snow turns to rain Saturday morning, leaving Sugarloaf without the necessary covering to accommodate Winterfest activities.
The annual event, which began in 2007, attracts thousands of people each year who come for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, sled-dog demonstrations and outdoor educational activities.
Wallace said in all the years the park has held Winterfest, the event has only been canceled one other time, in 2016, again due to mild winter weather.
“We don’t take cancellations lightly here,” said Wallace. “We do a lot of preparation for the festival with staff and volunteers. It’s a pretty big deal for us.”
Park officials said the event will not be rescheduled.
However, Wallace said she wants the public to be aware that the sledding area is open daily to visitors.
