Every parent’s been there: you’re enjoying a lovely day out with the kids when one has an accident and you realize you’ve left the diapers or the wipes or the extra onesie at home, so the fun comes to an abrupt and miserable end.
Kelsey and Warwick Solow get it. They’ve lived it. That’s why they’re thrilled to announce the launch of StorkDrop vending machine, a “one stop baby shop” offering everything from diapers to organic juice, now located at Tanger Outlets food court.
“We’ve been out places and forgotten something, or not had food options. We thought it’d be a good idea to (provide) for people who might be out with their kids and not have any options or not have things that they need, like diapers, wipes, first-aid kits, stuff like that,” said Warwick, stocking the StorkDrop with the assistance of his two children, Harley Rose, 3, and Hudson, 1, on a recent weekday.
The StorkDrop vending machine is the first of its kind in the region (other similar vending machines cater to folks in Anchorage, Alaska; Dallas, Texas; and Grandville, Mich.) and already Tanger Outlet shoppers are putting the service to use.
“We have people visiting the machine every day, and it hasn’t hit peak season yet,” said Kelsey.
Best-selling items include Goldfish snacks, diapers and wipes, and organic juice boxes.
StorkDrop is the Solows’ first business venture. Last year, the Elizabeth couple were brainstorming business ideas when the parents of two identified a problem that they and other on-the-go parents occasionally run into – leaving essentials at home – and inspiration struck. A vending machine filled with all the things they’ve ever needed on a day out, but didn’t have in the diaper bag. Wouldn’t that be a dream?
“How many people need stuff like this? We’ve been out places and forgotten something,” said Warwick. “Last time we were at the bounce house, our friend’s kid had an accident. They didn’t have wipes with them, so they asked us.”
After dodging a few online scams, the Solows purchased their first vending machine and got to work filling rows meant for Cheez-Its and candy bars with pacifiers and kid-friendly snacks.
“Eventually, there’ll be infant Tylenol. We’re going to be putting formula in here,” said Kelsey. “What I run out of most when I’m out: diapers; pacifiers are always just dropped on the ground; disposable bibs. All things that I would forget to pack.”
While the Solows, their friends and family members are excited about the innovate startup, StorkDrop didn’t take flight on its first try.
“There were a lot of times when we were ready to sell this,” Kelsey said.
Finding a working, reliable vending machine was challenging; selling the idea of a baby necessity-filled vending machine was even more so.
“Getting accepted – that was our biggest problem. Most of the places were kind of approaching it from just a vending machine that wants to make some money point of view instead of, we just want to help their customers. We want to help people who actually need something. This is, ‘I need a diaper for my kid,’ instead of, ‘I want a snack or a drink in a regular machine,’” Warwick said. “They (Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh) were the first to give us the opportunity to help people.”
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh director of marketing Megan Hindes said having StorkDrop on-site is a game-changer for the moms and dads who bring their kids to Tanger for everything from shopping to special events.
“It’ll be great, especially for all the events we host, when anyone’s in a pinch,” said Hindes. “What’s nice is we have mother’s rooms, which is very unique to Tanger. That kind of ties in. We’re so excited.”
The Solows hope to expand the service to other family-friendly sites in Southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond, including amusement and water parks.
“(We want to) provide the most convenience wherever people are, wherever people are traveling,” said Warwick.
But for now, they’re enjoying this first family business venture. A vending machine app alerts the Solows when product is low in certain rows, and when it’s time to refill the StorkDrop, they make the trek to Tanger. Harley Rose and Hudson often help load the vending machine.
“Everything’s been just really exciting. (We want) to grow this business, especially for them,” said Kelsey, motioning to the kids. “Start here and grow from there.”
Stay in the StorkDrop know by following the company on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/storkdrop.vend/, or “Like” StorkDrop on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/storkdrop.vend.
