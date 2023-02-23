Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 95 Searight Ave., Uniontown, held the annual Operation Jesus Feed on Nov. 20.
Organizers said they were pleased and blessed to provide 95 food baskets, turkey and take-out meals for those who attended.
“It has only been possible because of God’s grace in providing the funds through generous donors and also the many wonderful volunteers,” said dinner coordinator Patience Barns.
She said the only negative was that someone later broke in, vandalized and robbed the church of offerings. The police were called, but no arrests were made.
Barnes thanked Karen Nelson for putting together gifts for the adults and the children for a drawing, the Bereans for their financial and volunteer support of Operation Jesus Feed, the businesses and individuals who also donated and 84 Lumber for sponsoring the majority of turkeys for their food baskets.
