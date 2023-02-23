Operation Jesus Feed volunteers

Submitted photo

Pictured are some of the more than 30 volunteers for the annual Operation Jesus Feed at the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church in Uniontown, where they served an early Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 30 and gave out 95 food baskets.

 Submitted photo

Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 95 Searight Ave., Uniontown, held the annual Operation Jesus Feed on Nov. 20.

