Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 95 Searight Ave., Uniontown held Operation Jesus Feed on Nov. 21 to celebrate Thanksgiving.
The church was unable to have its traditional sit-down meal because of the pandemic, and for the second year provided take-out dinners.
Over 100 guests received take-out meals; clothing and 100 food baskets with a turkey were also distributed.
Dinner coordinator Patience Barnes extended thanks to those who volunteered, and to the businesses who donated food and other items.
