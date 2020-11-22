Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.