Four new, never-staged shows will be introduced during Actors and Artists of Fayette County’s “One Act Plays Festival” this weekend at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale.
“One of the things that we like to do is to provide an opportunity to showcase new works from playwrights and have an opportunity to stage them for the first time,” said David DeFazio, who coordinates the festival for AAFC.
The four featured plays all tell light-hearted, feel-good stories, he said.
“They’re all stories that I think everyone will enjoy,” DeFazio said.
One of the featured plays was written by Uniontown resident Jessica Zack.
“Milk and Cookies” follows college friends, navigating an evening of studying, romantic scheming, friendships and growing up.
She crafted the plot of “Milk and Cookies” after a friend told her about some recent romantic endeavors and mishaps.
“I said it sounded like something that would happen in a Hallmark movie, and she said I should write a play about it,” Zack said.
So she did.
It took her about a week’s time, and it happened at about the time that DeFazio was sending out requests for one-act plays. Zack submitted “Milk and Cookies” and it was one of the four picked.
She said it’s exciting to see her words come to life on the stage, and to see how a director interprets the characters she created.
Zack’s work has been featured in previous one-act festivals.
She started writing plays in college, when she had to take a class on it as part of her theater studies.
“I fell in love with it and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said.
The other featured shows are:
“It’s Just Coffee,” written by Roy van Hooydonk from Ottawa, Canada; “An Actor’s Guide to Love and Murder,” written by New Jersey playwright Adam Wainwright; and “Peril on a Bridge,” written by Jared Pascoe of Pittsburgh.
An overzealous grandmother takes center stage in “It’s Just Coffee.” An upscale retirement villa common room and music lessons prove to be a combination for love in the one-act play.
The cast of a community theater production is interrogated after the show’s Romeo is found murdered in “An Actor’s Guide to Love and Murder.” And in “Peril on a Bridge,” two young graffiti artists challenge themselves for the ultimate social media live feed, encountering a woman contemplating life as they go.
The plays are packaged as a longer one and shorter one in each half of the show. The longer ones are 20 to 25 minutes and the shorter ones are 10 to 15 minutes.
Two plays will be presented, followed by a brief intermission, and the then the second two.
Sets for the one-acts are minimal, DeFazio said. As one play is finishing and the actors are taking their bows, the set will be adjusted for the second.
AAFC, which has held the festival several times in the past, accepts submissions for the festival all year long. In October, they decide which plays to include.
DeFazio said as the plays are rehearsed, directors and actors are able to offer suggestions about the material.
“One of the most exciting parts of (the festival) is that everything’s new, so the authors are usually very excited to get feedback on their work,” he said.
The one-acts have typically taken place in January, kicking off the GPAC’s year of productions. It wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic, so DeFazio said he’s hopeful that being able to do so this year will serve as a beacon of hope for a more normal year for theaters.
“Everyone loves to come see the big name shows; audiences will love these fun short plays just as much,” he said.
The One Act Plays Festival runs Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Tickets are $12 and available through geyerpac.com, by calling 724-887-0887 or at the door.
Masks are currently not required for those who are vaccinated, though the theater will follow any mandated changes.
