Outcrop Road in Springhill Township, between East Riverside Road and Ralph Road, will be closed beginning Monday, April 19 at 7 a.m.
The road will reopen Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m.
The closure will be in place to allow crews from the state Department of Transportation to remove and replace a drainage pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Woodbridge and Gans roads and Route 119 will be put in place.
Work on the project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.