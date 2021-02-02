Students at Conn-Area Catholic School are not limited by the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to outreach programs.
The Connellsville school’s 158 students continued to help those in need or create special memories for folks just might need one.
One way they go about it is writing to shut-ins for every holiday. Area parishes supply the school with names of people to whom letters, cards or notes can be sent.
“Depending on their age, they’ll send a card or write a letter,” said Principal Cecilia Solan. “Sometimes the shut-ins will write back to the kids, which is really nice. They enjoy that, especially when a letter is returned.”
Those return letters express to the young letter writers how nice it was of them to take time to correspond with the shut-ins. Solan said sometimes, when the recipient of a card or letter has died, family members reach out to tell the students how much their simple act meant. A recent response letter was read aloud to second-graders.
“The class sees how their outreach affects these people who are receiving these. I think we need a lot more of that in the world today,” Solan said.
The school also holds an “Advent Tree” baby-item drive each year. Donated items are sent to Alternatives.Yes, a pro-life pregnancy support center in Connellsville.
This Christmas marked the first time the school became involved in the Greater Connellsville Rotary Club’s Greater Connellsville Toy Drive.
“They’ve done Make-A-Wish toy drives before, but they wanted to do something specific to our local families,” Solan said. “We put it out there to our families, knowing we were asking for two donations at the same time, but parents stepped up. We brought in a lot of toys.”
Other outreaches include canned food drives throughout the school year for St. Vincent de Paul Society of Connellsville’s food pantry and the Lenten coin box collection, in which coins are collected throughout the Lenten season and sent to the Missionary Childhood Association in New York to be dispersed as seen fit, usually to needy countries.
