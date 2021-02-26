Diocese of Greensburg parishes have events taking place throughout the Lenten season and a schedule of those events is available at www.theaccentonline.org and www.dioceseofgreensburg.org.
Listings for fish fries, Stations of the Cross and Sacrament of Reconciliation opportunities can found on those websites.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, measures are in place in an effort to prioritize the health and safety of all parishioners.
Adjustments have been made to the traditional Friday social gatherings for the fish fries. They are takeout or drive-thru, reducing the potential contact of those who come to the parishes to purchase their fish.
