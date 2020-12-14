Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus honored faculty and staff retirees and recipients of annual awards at the 2020 Retirement & Recognition Celebration, held virtually on Dec. 4.
Dr. Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer, presented the awards. Established in 1979, the monetary awards are supported by the Fayette Campus Endowment Fund, along with several family endowments.
University and Advisory Board Awards: Elaine Barry, associate professor of human development and family studies, was awarded the Penn State Excellence in Advising Award, and JoAnn Jankoski was named the Penn State Fayette Advisory Board Outstanding Fellow.
Excellence Awards
n The Staff Excellence award was presented to Tricia Homonai Filer, academic advisor.
n The Faculty Teaching Excellence award was presented to Stacy Sekely, associate teaching professor of physical therapist assistant.
n The Faculty Service Excellence award was presented to Julio Palma, assistant professor of chemistry.
n The Ellen M. Laun Advising Excellence award was presented to Tricia Homonai Filer, academic advisor.
n The Rose Ann Williams Staff Mentoring Excellence award was presented to Billie Jo Yuhaniak, administrative support assistant to the chancellor.
n The Barbara B. Solesky Support Staff Service Excellence award was presented to Paul Coltus, research technologist.
Years of Service
n 5 years: Rebecca Johnson-Kezmarsky, student life coordinator; Kati Porter, assistant teaching professor of biology; Nazanin Tourani, assistant professor of business; Valerie Vanderhoff, assistant teaching professor of nursing; Lou Zadecky, athletic director
n 10 years: Pamela Pologruto, associate teaching professor of physical therapist assistant; Stacy Sekely, associate teaching professor of physical therapist assistant; Jay Precht, associate professor of history
n 15 years: Joseph Friend, information technology specialist
n 30 Years: Andrzej Gapinski, associate professor of engineering; Ivko Dimitric, associate professor of mathematics
n Retirements: David Meredith, associate professor of engineering, has retired after 41 years of service and Amy Mihalko, administrative support assistant, has retired after 19 years of service.
