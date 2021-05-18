Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus celebrated student achievement over the 2021–21 academic year in the 55th-annual Student Awards Recognition Program, published online in lieu of the traditional banquet.
Award recipients were:
Campus academic awards
Administration of Justice Student of the Year Award: Justin Salom
James E. Work Memorial Award in Agriculture: Adam Mucha
Jerome Joseph Guzy Memorial Art Award: Drawing - Joshua Simon, Painting - Josephine Pindro
Business Student of the Year Award, Associate in Business Administration: Jarred Provance
Business Student of the Year Award, Bachelor of Science in Business: Iman Young
Corporate Communications Student of the Year Award: Carlie Durst
Engineering Student of the Year Award: Bret Leskinen
Engineering Technology Student of the Year Award: Erik Pietrantoni
Human Development and Family Studies Student of the Year Award: Emily Franks
Math Student of the Year Award: Luke Smearcheck
Physical Therapy Assistant Student of the Year Award: Casey Falcon
Project and Supply Chain Management Student of the Year Award: Benjamin Ream
Psychology Student of the Year Award: Kaylee Aaron
Life Sciences Student of the Year Award: Ryan Swartz
Physical Sciences Students of the Year Award: Derek D’Annolfo, Brittany Nelson
University awards
Eric A. and Josephine S. Walker Award: Kaylee Aaron
President’s Freshman Award: Abigail Bellina, Anthony Bertram, Austin Brundege, Kenadi Erdely, Donata Heckman, Alexis Hull, Emily Jenkins, Joshua Krause, Alysha Lessman, Jacob Levendosky, Sarabeth Miner, Megan O’Brien, Josephine Pindro, Kaitlyn Scripp, Luke Smearcheck
The President’s Freshman Award is presented annually to students who have earned a 4.00 cumulative grade-point average based on at least 12 graded credits.
Campus merit awards
David J. Leone Memorial Leadership Award: Braydon Nitkiewicz
Dennis Hippo Memorial Award: Emily Franks, Tyler Zelenick
Drozd Family Humanitarian Assistance and Community Service Award: J’Taya Pirl
Port Family Public Service Award: Hayley White
Club of the Year Award: Multicultural Student Association (MSA)
