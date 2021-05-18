Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus celebrated student achievement over the 2021–21 academic year in the 55th-annual Student Awards Recognition Program, published online in lieu of the traditional banquet.

Award recipients were:

Campus academic awards

Administration of Justice Student of the Year Award: Justin Salom

James E. Work Memorial Award in Agriculture: Adam Mucha

Jerome Joseph Guzy Memorial Art Award: Drawing - Joshua Simon, Painting - Josephine Pindro

Business Student of the Year Award, Associate in Business Administration: Jarred Provance

Business Student of the Year Award, Bachelor of Science in Business: Iman Young

Corporate Communications Student of the Year Award: Carlie Durst

Engineering Student of the Year Award: Bret Leskinen

Engineering Technology Student of the Year Award: Erik Pietrantoni

Human Development and Family Studies Student of the Year Award: Emily Franks

Math Student of the Year Award: Luke Smearcheck

Physical Therapy Assistant Student of the Year Award: Casey Falcon

Project and Supply Chain Management Student of the Year Award: Benjamin Ream

Psychology Student of the Year Award: Kaylee Aaron

Life Sciences Student of the Year Award: Ryan Swartz

Physical Sciences Students of the Year Award: Derek D’Annolfo, Brittany Nelson

University awards

Eric A. and Josephine S. Walker Award: Kaylee Aaron

President’s Freshman Award: Abigail Bellina, Anthony Bertram, Austin Brundege, Kenadi Erdely, Donata Heckman, Alexis Hull, Emily Jenkins, Joshua Krause, Alysha Lessman, Jacob Levendosky, Sarabeth Miner, Megan O’Brien, Josephine Pindro, Kaitlyn Scripp, Luke Smearcheck

The President’s Freshman Award is presented annually to students who have earned a 4.00 cumulative grade-point average based on at least 12 graded credits.

Campus merit awards

David J. Leone Memorial Leadership Award: Braydon Nitkiewicz

Dennis Hippo Memorial Award: Emily Franks, Tyler Zelenick

Drozd Family Humanitarian Assistance and Community Service Award: J’Taya Pirl

Port Family Public Service Award: Hayley White

Club of the Year Award: Multicultural Student Association (MSA)

