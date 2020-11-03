Students at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, established “One Garden” this spring.
The vegetable garden is designed to provide fresh food and immersive learning opportunities for the campus community. The garden produced 328 pounds of fresh vegetables worth $828 by current market prices.
Nearly $500 of that was distributed to students, while $100 was donated to the Uniontown Salvation Army. The remainder was harvested and used by staff and faculty over the summer.
