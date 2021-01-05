Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus announced the winners of the Fall 2020 Learning Fair.
The event was held virtually, Dec. 8 to 11, featuring an online gallery of abstracts and digital posters, some of which included pre-recorded audio presentations.
A total of 70 students entered the Fall Learning Fair, representing six research projects and 32 class projects completed under the guidance of faculty advisors over the course of the fall semester. Projects examined topics in relation to courses in chemistry, physics, psychology, biology, computer technology, engineering, human development and family studies, and composition.
“This semester, we were able to anticipate and prepare for our virtual format, so staff were better able to support student presenters by offering class visits, tip sheets, drop-in help sessions, and a video tutorial,” said Mary Budinsky, coordinator of the learning fair. “Our students produced such impressive, high-quality projects that the judges were challenged to narrow down top award winners during the evaluation process.”
A panel of faculty, staff and guest judges reviewed class projects, and faculty judges reviewed undergraduate research entries in their respective disciplines.
Undergraduate Research Awards
First Place: Quentin Hales, with contributions from Andrew Bowman, for “Kinks: A Numerical Study of Particle-Kink Collisions in Phi-Four Theory,” completed under the mentorship of Andrew Royston and Doug Rutledge.
Second Place: Alaina Shaffer and Jessica Victor for “Wire Not? Acene and Phenacene Rings,” completed under the mentorship of Julio Palma.
Third Place: Tyler Zelenick for “Evidence-based Teaching Strategies to Improve Literacy Skills for Students with Autism,” completed under the mentorship of Aris Karagiorgakis.
Class Project Awards
First Place: Megan O’Brien for “Combating College Drinking,” completed under the mentorship of Lindsey Simon-Jones.
Second Place: Steven Fabian for “Arduino Speed Sensor,” completed under the mentorship of Rasoul Milasi.
Third Place: Alaina Shaffer for “Let’s Get High on Information,” completed under the mentorship of Carol Evans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.