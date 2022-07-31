Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus hosted free STEM career exploration camps for grades 6 through 12 in June.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, July 31, 2022 11:23 AM
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus hosted free STEM career exploration camps for grades 6 through 12 in June.
Held in partnership with Barnes & Noble, the weeklong camps featured hands-on educational programming focused on the practical application of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in everyday life.
These camps, coordinated by Penn State Fayette’s Department of Outreach and Continuing Education, introduce students to college life and help them feel more comfortable about post-secondary education.
Douglas Rutledge, assistant teaching professor in physics, designed a class about telescopes and optics.
“I’m having them build their own miniature telescopes to bring home, so that they have a reminder of the experience. It’s super cool,” he said. “I hope they get something out of this. Even if they don’t come to Penn State Fayette for college, I want to leave an impression on their minds. I like living in a scientifically literate society, you know?”
Roger Myers, past participant and current student in Penn State Fayette’s electro-mechanical engineering technology program, recalled his years in the summer camps.
“We’ve worked with geometry to build and later fly kites around campus, used chemistry to make our own soap and bath bombs, and even conducted murder-mystery events using forensic science experiments,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.