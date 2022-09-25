Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus has installed a weather station on campus as part of the Pennsylvania Environmental Monitoring Network, which includes 20 similar systems across the state.
The project, which began development in 2017, is funded by the Penn State Office of the Vice President for Research; the Institutes of Energy and the Environment; and the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.
“Data [collected by the Pennsylvania Environmental Monitoring Network] will fill gaps in our knowledge of current weather and water conditions in Pennsylvania to help make agricultural producers more efficient, provide for public safety, improve water quality and enhance education and research at Penn State and across the commonwealth,” said Scott Richardson, research professor in Penn State’s Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science.
Richardson is responsible for the installation of weather stations across the state. Each station provides real-time measurements of temperature, humidity, precipitation, dew point, wind direction and speed, wind gust, solar radiation, soil temperature, soil moisture and more.
Ongoing maintenance and servicing of the weather station will be provided by Penn State staff and funded by Pennsylvania Environmental Monitoring Network with support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Mesonet Program.
Weather-related data will also assist the agricultural community in making informed decisions about when to plant, irrigate and apply pesticides.
