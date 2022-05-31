Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will offer summer youth programming for grades 1 through 12 on campus in June and July.
Lunch is provided for all camps. A discount is offered to families registering in three or more camps; use discount code “MULTI3” when registering online. The Penn State Bookstore STEM camps for grades 6-8 and 9-12 are free.
Grades 1–3
n Superhero Summer Camp, June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Students will take part in experiences focusing on many different subjects, all themed around superheroes.
n Storybook Camp, June 27-July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Students will use reading, science, art, and more to during a week of living within their favorite stories.
n A Summer in Space, July 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Students will learn all about the solar system as well as space exploration.
Grades 4–6
n Reasons for the Seasons, June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Students will work on various STEM activities and challenges that relate to the seasons of the year.
n Blast off into Space, June 20-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Students will learn about planet Earth as well as the other components in the solar system.
n Science and Robotics 1, July 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Students will learn coding skills and creative thinking, as well as receiving an introduction to computer programming and robotics using LEGO construction kits.
Grades 6–8
n Penn State Bookstore STEM Camp, June 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: This camp is a three day introduction of hands-on educational programming that will focus on the practical application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics for middle school students.
n WE ARE... Entrepreneurs!, July 18-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: In Penn State’s version of “Shark Tank,” students will explore entrepreneurial activities, design a new product/service and develop a business pitch.
Grades 9–12
n Penn State Bookstore STEM Camp, June 20-24 or July 18-22, both from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Students will have the opportunity to collaborate on academic exploration with Penn State faculty and industry professionals in project-based activities that foster creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking.
For full course descriptions, required materials, and registration, visit https://fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth, or contact the Office of Outreach and Continuing Education at 724-430-4211.
