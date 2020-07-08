The Office of Outreach and Continuing Education at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus has adapted its popular summer youth programming to be offered virtually in July.
Virtual programs will be held asynchronously; students will receive worksheets and activities in the mail to complete at their own pace using a variety of common household items.
Nature Detectives (Grades 1–3): July 20–30 Students will discover the nature, plants, forestry, and wildlife around them in this virtual classroom. Cost: $65.
Master Builder (Grades 1–3): July 27–31
Students will become master builders in this STEM camp, using household items and trial and error. Cost: $50.
State-wide Summer Youth Programming (All Ages)
Penn State is proud to offer a wide variety of virtual youth programs available state-wide. Certified teachers will deliver synchronous and asynchronous camps and courses on topics such as arts, literature, STEM, fantasy, and personal enrichment. Family activity boxes will be available for families to engage in experiential, self-paced learning exercises.
For full course descriptions, required materials, and registration, visit https://fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth, or contact the Office of Outreach and Continuing Education at 724-430-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.