Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus once again took the number-one spot among participating commonwealth campuses in fundraising for the annual Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon that fights pediatric cancer.
Fayette Campus raised $71,063.48, significantly ahead of the second-place Behrend, which raised $59,218.70. The top five campuses were rounded out by Mont Alto, $52,619.61, Berks, $52,024.87; and Scranton, $43,310.65.
Overall, Penn State University students raised $11,696,942.38 for THON 2020, bringing the university’s cumulative total to more than $178 million since partnering with the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital in 1977.
The largest student-run philanthropy in the world, THON uses the funds for cancer research as well as pediatric patients’ treatment costs not covered by insurance. Families who are helped by these funds visit THON every year and share their stories.
“We crunched our numbers a week before THON. We knew we wanted to beat last year’s total. We were $10,000 off and we told the team we wanted to raise this money and within a week – that’s how dedicated they are – we were able to raise the $10,000 and beat last year’s total,’’ said Taylor White, a senior from Cumberland, Maryland, who has served as THON chair for three years. “This team has been so amazing. They were just so driven to get there and seeing our total on the last day of THON, was so amazing because of how far we came in such a short amount of time.’’
The Lemont Furnace campus has placed first 16 times since its THON team formed 23 years ago. The team also has six second places and one third place.
This year’s 48-member team raised funds throughout the school year and then traveled to University Park’s Bryce Jordan Center in State College where THON took place Feb. 21-23, a 46-hour, no sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon.
Penn State Fayette’s THON team had six dancers on the floor: Hayley White, a freshman and Taylor’s sister; Brandon Demchak, a junior from Dilliner; Morgan Pytlak, a junior from Rillton, Pennsylvania; Hailie Rusko, a sophomore from Uniontown; Grace Yoo, a sophomore from Woodbridge, Virginia; and Alexis Williams, a junior from Everson.
“It was definitely an experience – a good experience,’’ said Williams.
“It was breathtaking. I would do it again,’’ said Yoo.
Other members of the Fayette team joined thousands of supporters who filled the stands in support of the dancers. They carried signs, including letters that spell out F-A-Y-E-T-T-E and fat heads, which are silly, over-sized, cutout photos of the dancers.
“It was the best weekend of my life,’’ said Rusko. “I wasn’t tired the whole time. There was a moment when I hit the wall but seeing our team and our fat heads and our Fayette letters in the stands kept me going.’’
“It was magical – the best experience of my life,’’ said Hayley. “It was long and hard, but I would do it again in a heartbeat.’’
Chad Long, Student Affairs manager, who was a founding member of the THON team at Fayette Campus as a student and now serves as advisor, said, “All of our teams have been good, but there was just something extra special about this year’s team. It’s hard to explain but the way this team was able to balance academics – the average g.p.a. was 3.46 so not only were they strong student leaders but they were strong academically, which is the primary reason they’re here. Just the maturity level, the ability to complete tasks assigned - they were just a phenomenal group.’’
The team credits community support with helping them achieve this success.
White said, “I have meetings with other campuses, and I think they don’t receive half the support we do from the community. We get so much amazing support and donations from local businesses. That really helps to put us over the top.’’
Long said, “There’s a lot of support not just from the campus community but from the surrounding community, too. Without all that support, we could never do what we do to raise the funds.’’
