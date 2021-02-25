Forty students of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus raised $46,112.56 in donations for the annual Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON), held Feb. 19–21.
As the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, each year THON raises millions of dollars for Four Diamonds to fund pediatric cancer research and support children and families fighting childhood cancer.
This year’s event, which featured the theme “Rise and Unify,” took place using a virtual format to help safeguard the health and safety of all Four Diamonds families, participants, dancers, volunteers and spectators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fayette THON dancers Alexis Williams, Brandy Sickles, Roger Myers, Josh Krause, Donata Heckman, and Tyler Anderson gathered in the Community Center to participate in the socially distanced dance marathon.
“The Fayette THON team overcame the challenges and obstacles of fundraising in a virtual format during a global pandemic,” said Chad Long, director of student affairs and founding member of the campus group. “Since the team’s inception in 1998, a cumulative amount of $1,440,414.78 has been raised for pediatric cancer research.”
THON volunteers raised a total of $10,638,078.62 during the 2020–21 cycle. Penn State Fayette’s contributions ranked the highest across the commonwealth campuses for the 17th time.
“Our students remained committed to their philanthropic work, even in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Fayette. “Their dedication truly demonstrates Penn State resilience and generosity.”
