The Penn State Fayette and United Bank 4.0 Club was established in 2011 to recognize students from 15 local high schools who have completed their sophomore, junior or senior years with a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.
A record 245 students were inducted as the program’s tenth cohort. In past years, the campus has held a ceremony and celebratory dinner for inductees and their families. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the prohibition of large-scale events, inductees received certificates and recognition by mail.
“In these interesting and difficult times, it is a pleasure to continue a great campus tradition in recognizing outstanding young students in our area,” said Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer. “We are pleased and thankful once again for the sponsorship by United Bank of the 4.0 Club and the great partnership with the community.”
“The 4.0 Club represents a decade-long tradition of pride in our region,” said Clifford. J. Callahan, Pennsylvania market president of United Bank. “We are proud to partner with Penn State Fayette, our area’s premier institution of higher education, to recognize students’ hard work and dedication during an especially challenging school year.”
2020 4.0 Club inductees included:
Belle Vernon Area High School: Stephen Anderson, Emma Bellissimo, Kaci Bitonti, Abigail Booker, Sarah Bury, Alexa Calderone, Angelena Corella, Alexie Dalrymple, Sydney Decurtis, Samesh Desai, Dawson Dimitroff, Morgan Einodshofer, Kelsea Falcone, Alyssa Fellabaum, Danielle Ferraro, Kya Green, Raya Hannan, Bryce Haynes, Rhianna Howlett, Joseph Klanchar, Maria Kruppa, Noah Lehner, Emily Lynch, Olivia Manack, Gavin Maxson, Emma Michaud, Sandara Mitchell, Nicholas Nagy, Avery Ochs, Aidan Ochs, Katie Orawiec, Chloe Ott, Jenelle Popelas, Vanessa Porter, Macguire Povlish, Kayla Robare, Anna Sedlak, Allyson Sedlak, David Shernisky, Arianna Shernisky, Madison Shrump, Hannah Teslovich, Samuel West, Jessica Zdrojewski, Alexander Zilka
Bethlehem-Center High School: Ella Boothe, Carrington Brown, Nathan Kalamaras, Anna Knizner, Alissa Minerd, Julia Ogrodowski, Sarah Paci, Jessica Samol, Bryer Sphar
Brownsville Area High School: Jenna Bodnovich, Talia Dellarose, Tessa Dellarose, Ryheem Dove, Helena Harris, Allyse Raymond, Ashton Reposky, Megan Sawka, Nicholas Seto, Bekah Ulery, Kaitlyn Whitlock
Carmichaels Middle / Senior High School: Mary Deems, Madison Ellsworth, Alexandra McGee, Kylie Sinn, Emily Zacoi
Frazier Area High School: Karissa Attanucci, Angela Ciliberti, Emi Curcio, Kenadi Erdely, Brian Gardner, Sage Harger, Chase Hazelbaker, Leah Hutchinson, Timothy Katic, Samuel Leonard, Braeden Marton, McKenzie Miner, Anthony Muccioli, Jenna Nicklow, Nicholas Novak, Aaron Panepinto, Wayne Peffer III, Katelyn Power, Ashley Secrest, Makenna Stefancik, Anna Stewart, Morgan Toth
Geibel Catholic High School: Zachary Allamon, Josie Bittner, Alexandra Caldwell, Ty Crofcheck, Ava Fetsko, Enzo Fetsko, Makenzie Garred, Hannah Geary, Elora Glad, Dillon Graham, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Caroline Konieczny, Elizabeth Kozel, Isaiah Krizner, Tatum Lucero, Morgan Motycki, Jeramy O’Wade, Josephine Pindro, Elaina Serrao, Echo Shaffer, Sophia Solomon, Kennedi Stockey, Lauren Tomasko, Kharisma Zylka
Jefferson-Morgan High School: Zoe Burkett, Abigail Dehart, Sky Dickens, Lilian Ladisic, Amber McAnany
Laurel Highlands High School: Ryan Behal, Maria Bittner, Carson Broadwater, Michael Brown, Dante Capuzzi, Daniel Carney, Joseph Casteel, Payton Chester, Lauren Coffman, Abigail Crawford, Rachel Duncan, Bailey Edenfield, Abigail Filitsky, Emily Fleenor, Nicholas Gabriel, Olivia Glusica, Tucker Golden, Sidney Grimm, Daniel Grimm III, Giavanna Gulino, Jaden Huber, Alison Humberston, Nico Johns, Calissa Jones, Megan Joyce, Tyler Kalich, Angel Kiss, Eliana Krizner, Kaitlyn Kulenovic, Nicholas Kumor, Kaylee Kurnot, Sydney LaClair, Brett Lemansky, Joseph Lemansky, Sophie Machesky, Madalyn Marinelli, Meagan Marinelli, Adrienne Mattey, Logan Miller, Paige Miller, Cassidy Morrison, Garrett Myers, Maximus Nassar, Derek Nastasi, Hannah Newman, Jordan O’Brien, Nolan Pesuti, Hannah Proud, Joshua Proud, Jonathan Quarrick, Taylor Ramsey, Tara Rankin, Haile Rapano, Nicole Rates, Jaclyn Rider, Lauren Royesky, Malina Sabatini, Emmie Schad, Jenna Schnatterly, Cameryn Simpson, Isabella Smith, Isabella Stefanini, Anthony Stepich, Taryn Stroop, Ellie Suich, Hannah Sutton, Kassidy Tajc, Mikki Timperio, Kaleb Walls, Shannon Watkins, Zane Whitehead, Skyler Wilson, Emily Wingrove, Olson Wyatt, Audrey Yanosky, Nathan Zimcosky, Kaia Zungri, Madison Zungri
Southmoreland High School: Madelyn Ayres, Riley Comforti, Hanna Cornish, Julia Davis, Logan Depta, Emily Eutsey, Nicholas Formato, Chloe Gillott, Makayla Harvey, Brianna Howells, Ella Huffman, Alexis Hull, Lily Jacquillard, Michael Klatt, Paige Ladowitz, Jacob Levendosky, Lin Lin, Mackenzie McGill, Bryton Montgomery, Hannah Schaeffer, Kaylea Wright
