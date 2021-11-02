Megan O’Brien, a student at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, has been selected for inclusion in the “Best of Freshman Writing” 2020–21 digital anthology.
The “Best of Freshman Writing” is published on behalf of the University College English Council of Penn State and edited by Ron George, lecturer in English at Penn State Mont Alto.
English faculty across campuses nominate essays from freshman-level writing courses. Selected submissions are published with the permission of student authors, who maintain ownership of their work.
O’Brien’s essay, “Incentivizing Abstinence from Drinking,” proposes a housing cost reduction for students who opt into Penn State’s Living in a Free Environment (LIFE) residential housing, which is designed to meet the needs of those who wish to live in a substance-free environment.
O’Brien is a sophomore mechanical engineering student from Greensburg and a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School. She plans to graduate in 2024 and hopes to work in the aerospace industry. Her dream is to contribute to the discovery of extraterrestrial life and the building of human civilization on other planets.
