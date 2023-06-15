The state Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures in Fayette and Greene counties.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, June 15, 2023 2:21 AM
The state Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures in Fayette and Greene counties.
On Tuesday, June 20, Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township, Fayette County will close between Buchheit Watson Road and Labelle Road to allow crews to replace two bridges with precast box culverts and wingwalls and perform roadway widening, guiderail replacement, and paving.
The closure will be in place through early December, with detours posted.
On Monday, June 26, Hargus Creek Road in Center Township, Greene County, will close between Iron Rock Road and Edgar Road to allow crews to demolish and replace the existing bridge with a precast box culvert bridge and perform roadway widening, guiderail replacement, and paving.
The closure is expected to be in place through late August, with detours posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.