The public will be able to virtually view plans for the Interstate 70 at Route 51 Interchange Improvement Project located in Rostraver and South Huntingdon townships.
The state Department of Transportation project involves reconstruction and widening of an approximately two-mile section of I-70 beginning about 1 mile west of Route 51 and ending at the eastern end of the Smithton High Level Bridge spanning the Youghiogheny River. The project will also include reconstruction of approximately 1 mile of Route 51 including the upgrade of the I-70 interchange at Exit 46 with a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
The virtual plans display will be available online at http://www.i-70projects.com from 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 and will be viewable on all devices. The purpose of the virtual plans display is to provide updated details regarding the interchange design improvements, environmental studies, and the anticipated construction schedule. Participants may also add their names or update their information to the project contact list and share their feedback about the project.
Persons unable to access the virtual plans display online may obtain an informational handout and comment form between April 14 and April 21 at the following informational outpost locations:
Rostraver Township Municipal Building, 201 Municipal Drive, Rostraver from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Rostraver Public Library, 700 Plaza Drive, Rostraver, Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Those who require special assistance to participate in this meeting or need additional information, please contact Carrie Machuga, of McCormick Taylor, at cmmachuga@mccormicktaylor.com or 412-329-4420 by April 9 to coordinate arrangements.
Feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Barry Lyons, P.E., at blyons@pa.gov or 724-439-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.