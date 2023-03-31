Various road improvement projects are planned for the area in the coming months, resulting in closed roads, changed traffic patterns and alternate routes.
Beginning Monday, April 3, the state Department of Transportation will begin traffic signal and intersection upgrade work in Masontown, Brownsville, Washington Township, and the city of Uniontown.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is expected to continue through early November.
The following intersections are included in the project:
n Route 166 (Main Street) and Cross Avenue in Masontown;
n Route 166 (Main Street) and East Church Avenue/West Church Avenue in Masontown;
n High and Second streets, and High and Bridge streets in Brownsville;
n Market Street and Brownsville Avenue in Brownsville;
n Route 201, Vernon and Fayette avenues in Washington Township;
n Main Street and Route 21 in Uniontown.
Traffic impacts will include temporary pavement markers, temporary signalized intersections, flaggers, and short-term traffic stoppages, as needed. Pedestrians will be impacted by sidewalk closures and detours around the project.
Crews from Bruce-Merrillees Electric Company will be performing the work.
This work is part of a $3.6 million project to replace six existing traffic signals as well as upgrade intersections for both vehicular and pedestrian safety. The project is anticipated to be complete in August 2024.
In Greene County, surface improvement work will begin next week on Route 18 (Golden Oaks Road) in Morris and Franklin townships, weather and operational dependent.
Weekday single-lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. will begin Monday and continue through late June, as needed, on Route 18 between the West Virginia state line and the Washington County line in Prosperity. The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform base repairs. The project is anticipated to be completed in June 2023.
Northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between Perry Township and Whitley Township will see weekday single-lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday and continue through late May, as needed.
In Washington County, northbound and southbound I-79 between the Allegheny County line and Canonsburg exit in Cecil Township will experience weeknight single-lane restrictions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday. The work will continue through late May, as needed.
Additionally, intermittent single-lane restrictions on Route 18 (Jefferson and Wylie Avenues) will be in place in Washington. The work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday and will continue through late May, weather and operational dependent. Flaggers will control traffic. Motorists are reminded to use caution traveling through work zones.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on Johns Avenue in McDonald Borough and Cecil Township, beginning Monday, as part of the PA Turnpike Commission’s State Route 980 drainage improvement project.
Johns Avenue will be closed between Noblestown Road and Route 980 through May 1.
Those living within this closed section of Johns Avenue can access the area, but all other traffic will need to use the posted detour. This closure is needed for crews to relocate a 24-inch water line and perform roadway pavement repairs to Johns Avenue near its intersection with Route 980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.