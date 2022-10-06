Art

Older adults and teaching artists may take on-demand classes or a self-guided certification course through the Council on the Arts’ Academy of Creative Aging, which launched Monday. The academy is accessible at no charge to older Pennsylvanians and artists who teach.

As the days grow cooler and porch sitting gives way to blanket snuggling, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts invites teaching artists and older adults to get creative online.

