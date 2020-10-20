Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency is hosting a series of virtual financial aid webinars throughout October and November to help students and families understand the application and awarding process, in addition to various funding options.
Financial aid offers that students receive from schools after completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) provide an idea of the costs associated with post-secondary education. However, these offers can be confusing since each school formats their student aid information differently.
PHEAA representatives will present a one hour webinar to assist in understanding and navigating through the different types of financial aid, what students are being offered, identifying funding balances and next steps that are needed.
The webinars on that will be held on Thursdays Oct. 29 at noon, Nov. 5 at noon, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
Additional presentations will be held to discuss how to cover any gaps in a student’s higher education funding plan. These webinars emphasize best practices (such as grants and scholarships first), remind families about additional resources, and discuss private/alternative loans as a last resort.
The presentation will also include the basics of credit: what is a credit score, what factors impact a credit score, how can a credit score be improved and the effects on your borrowing capability.
Those webinars will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at noon; Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Students and families can participate in any of these events by registering here (pheaaevents500.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=pheaa-events500&service=6).
Students and families are also encouraged to follow PHEAA on Facebook at facebook.com/pheaa.aid or Twitter at twitter.com/pheaaaid and joining the conversation with the hashtag #PHEAAFinAid.
PHEAA’s Facebook page is an excellent resource to learn more about the student financial aid process, to discover what’s needed to successfully plan for higher education, and to sign-up for reminders of financial aid deadlines. Additionally, video tutorials explaining the student aid process and types of aid available can be found at YouTube.com/PHEAAstudentAid.
