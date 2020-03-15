PHMC awards grants to local museums and historical societies

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is awarding Cultural and Historical Support Grants to several local museums and historical societies to help with general operations.
They include:
Fayette County: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy – Fallingwater in Mill Run, $40,000.
Greene County: Greene County Historical Society in Waynesburg, $4,000.
Somerset County: Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County in Somerset, $4,000.
Washington County: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, $8,402; and Washington County Historical Society, $4,000.
Westmoreland County: Ligonier Valley Historical Society, $4,000; $5,566 for the West Overton Museums near Scottdale, $5,566; and $4,463 for the Westmoreland County Historical Society.
Local officials are happy to receive the funding.
Matthew Cumberledge, executive director for Greene County Historical Society, said, “It’s a tremendous help for us to receive. Grant funding, a lot of times, is meant to go to a specific project and that’s great. But this goes to day-to-day operations and helps with utilities, salaries and keeping the museum open and ready to go so we can fulfill our mission and greet visitors with open arms.’’
Jessica Kadie-Barclay, executive director of West Overton Museums, said, “The idea they give out operations grants is amazing. That’s the hardest part to get funding for. Many grants want to support programming without taking into account salaries, marketing and keeping the lights on. This is very important.’’
Justin Gunther, vice president of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and director of Fallingwater, commented, “With increased operational demands, the financial support of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission at any level is critical not only to Fallingwater, but other museums across the commonwealth.”
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, issued a release, noting, “I am glad to see the rich history of Southwest Pennsylvania is being preserved by these exemplary organizations in our community. This grant program will allow the area’s museums and historical societies to address their specific needs and serve the communities whose history they preserve.’’
Altogether, the PHMC awarded almost $2 million in grants to 153 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 58 Pennsylvania counties.
PHMC explained in a release the goal of this program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000, excluding capital and in-kind services, and at least one full-time professional staff person or approved equivalent.
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
“PHMC is delighted to once again award these general operating support grants to museums and historical societies,’’ PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery said in the release. “These grants make a difference in communities all across the commonwealth, connecting Pennsylvanians with their history, serving as economic engines through tourism and job creation, and contributing to the quality of life.’’
