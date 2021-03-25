The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) will begin welcoming visitors to state-owned historic sites and museums on April 30.
Operating hours will be reduced and capacity will be limited, with schedules varying by site. Face masks and social distancing will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available at facilities.
“High touch” surfaces such as door handles, push plates, railings, switches, countertops, and benches will be disinfected frequently throughout the day. Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected several times throughout the day depending on visitation levels.
For a list of PHMC facilities, visit www.phmc.pa.gov/Museums. Further updates will be provided by the PHMC’ social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.