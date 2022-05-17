Local young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 can earn money by participating in one of four Manufacturing 365 Summer Camps.
During the camp, participants will go on field trips to explore local career and technical schools, have a chance to use a welding simulator, listen to speakers from local manufacturing companies such as Kennametal, Elliott Company, Digital Foundry and earn a MicroCredential with Catalyst Connection. Participants will receive a daily participation stipend and earn a work ethic certification though “Bring Your ‘A’ Game.”
Lunch will be provided during the camps, which will be held locally at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council in Lemont Furnace and the American Legion and Verticals in Brownsville.
Camps will operate Monday thru Thursday for 6 hours each day for 2 weeks.
“Manufacturing is identified as a high priority occupation in this area.” Says Michel Keller, vice president of education and workforce development at the Private Industry Council. “These camps will introduce young adults to the opportunities available in manufacturing right here in Western PA.”
For details on camp dates, the program or to register to participate, contact Keller at 724-836-2600 ext 223 or apply directly on the website at www.privateindustrycouncil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.