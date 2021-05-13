The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that “The Band’s Visit” will mark the return of touring Broadway productions to Pittsburgh this year.
A production of “The Band’s Visit” was in Pittsburgh in March 2020 when it was forced to close halfway through its run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, two adjustments have been made to the previously announced PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh schedule. “Hadestown” will now be in Pittsburgh in November 2022, while “Pretty Woman” is being moved to February.
The schedule as it now stands is:
n “The Band’s Visit,” Oct. 28-31.
n “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Nov. 16-21.
n “Oklahoma!,” Jan. 4-9, 2022.
n “Pretty Woman,” Feb. 1-6, 2022.
n “Hamilton,” Feb. 22-March 13, 2022.
n “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” March 18-20, 2022.
n “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 19-24, 2022.
n “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 17-22, 2022.
For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
