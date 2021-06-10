The Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, and will be returning to larger venues while also offering digital programming.
The company’s 2021-22 Benedum Center productions are reschedulings of operas previously postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Magic Flute,” originally planned for November 2020, will be performed in November 2021; “Carmen,” which was in rehearsals when the pandemic started in March 2020, will now be staged in March 2022. Two other operas that had been planned for the Benedum Center – “Rusalka” and “Aida” – are anticipated to be included in Pittsburgh Opera’s 2022-23 season.
“The Magic Flute” will be presented Nov. 6, 9, 12 and 14. “Carmen” will be staged March 26 and April 1 and April 3, 2022.
Productions at Pittsburgh Opera’s headquarters at 2425 Liberty Ave., will be “The Rose Elf,” a Pittsburgh premiere, on Jan. 22, 25, 28 and 30, 2022; “In a Grove,” a world premiere, on Feb. 19, 22, 25, 27 and March 1 and 3, 2022. “Blue,” another Pittsburgh premiere, will be at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, April 23, 26, 28, 29 and May 1, 2022.
For tickets or additional information, visit www.pittsburghopera.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.