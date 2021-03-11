Pittsburgh Playhouse offering national theatre events streaming virtually

Live-on-stage captured theatrical performances and fine arts documentaries kick off National Theater Live events offered for the first time by the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer NT Live’s exceptional productions and documentaries to audiences in Pittsburgh and beyond. If you’ve never seen an NT live-captured performance, you’ll find the quality of the acting, production and filming is just breathtaking,” said Drew Martorella, assistant vice president and managing director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse.
The first group of National Theater Live (NT Live) offerings feature art documentaries on Frida Kahlo and tour of St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum, and the award-winning West End theater productions War Horse, Kinky Boots and 42nd Street. Additional NT Live events will be added throughout the remainder of the 2021 season.
NT Live captured performances and art documentaries can be viewed on any device, including a home television screen. These are ticketed and timed events, not video-on-demand. Ticket information, event times and how-to-screen instructions are available at https://playhouse.pointpark.edu/tickets/NT-Live/index.
Events include:
n Frida La Vida - Great Art on Screen documentary series, March 24-30. Tickets are $10, and runtime is 90 minutes.
n War Horse – National Theatre Live, April 7-13. Tickets are $15, and runtime is 2 hours, 45 minutes.
n Kinky Boots – The Musical (from London’s West End), April 21-27. Tickets are $15, and runtime is 2 hours, 15 minutes.
n Secret Impressionists – Great Art on Screen documentary series, May 5-11. Tickets are $10, and runtime is 90 minutes.
n 42nd Street – The Musical (from London’s West End), May 19-25. Tickets are $15, and runtimes is 2 hours, 35 minutes.
n Hermitage: The Power of Art– Great Art on Screen documentary series, June 2-8. Tickets are $10, and runtime is 90 minutes.
For more information on the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University and NT Live event ticket information, visit www.pittsburghplayhouse.com
