Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off on Filbert-Orient Road from Route 166 to Bunker Hill, including the towns of Cardale and Orient, on Thursday.
Service will be shut off between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to upgrade the system. Customers may experience low pressure or no water and are advised to keep some containers of water on hand.
If rain precludes the work Thursday, it will be performed on Friday.
